Bishop Fox Security Assessments Description

Bishop Fox Security Assessments provides third-party security testing services for organizations that need to meet vendor-specific compliance and security requirements. The service focuses on evaluating supply chain security and application layer vulnerabilities in cloud integrations. The assessments are built upon OWASP's Application Security Verification Standard (ASVS) to provide consistent security requirements and uniform assurance assessments for applications handling sensitive data. Bishop Fox operates as an authorized testing lab for multiple vendor programs including: - Cloud Application Security Assessment (CASA) for Google app ecosystem - Mobile Application Security Assessment (MASA) for Google Play Store applications - Oracle Security Assessments as an Oracle Authorized Security Vendor - Alexa Built-In Devices Assessments as an Amazon Authorized Security Lab - ioXt Alliance Testing & Certification for IoT device security standards The service helps organizations understand complex security standards, customize testing to specific requirements, identify and remediate security gaps, and accelerate application deployment timelines. Testing methodologies address data security and privacy vulnerabilities in applications that exchange data through trusted integrations.