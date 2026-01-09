Bishop Fox AI/LLM Security Assessment Logo

Bishop Fox AI/LLM Security Assessment

AI/LLM security assessment service for testing AI systems and infrastructure

Bishop Fox AI/LLM Security Assessment Description

Bishop Fox AI/LLM Security Assessment is a professional security testing service that evaluates AI and large language model implementations for vulnerabilities. The service examines data, models, and infrastructure supporting AI systems through offensive security methodologies. The assessment covers AI-specific threats including prompt injection, model extraction, data poisoning, resource exhaustion, supply chain compromise, trust boundaries, isolation patterns, and secrets management. Testing approaches include application penetration testing focused on LLM-driven workflows and integrations, cloud penetration testing for AI stack infrastructure, and red team operations that emulate adversary tactics targeting AI pipelines. The service tests across the full model lifecycle, from training data integrity to CI/CD pipeline security. Red team scenarios may include OSINT reconnaissance, social engineering of DevOps personnel, cloud pivots to access model artifacts, and data exfiltration simulations. Purple teaming engagements work with client blue teams to identify detection and response gaps in real time. Assessments are tailored to the client's environment, maturity level, and risk profile. Testing methodologies can be delivered independently or combined for comprehensive evaluation. The service also includes incident response readiness assessment through tabletop exercises and runbook gap analysis.

Bishop Fox AI/LLM Security Assessment FAQ

Common questions about Bishop Fox AI/LLM Security Assessment including features, pricing, alternatives, and user reviews.

Bishop Fox AI/LLM Security Assessment is AI/LLM security assessment service for testing AI systems and infrastructure developed by Bishop Fox. It is a Services solution designed to help security teams with AI Security, Penetration Testing, Red Team.

