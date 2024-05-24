BARR SOC for Cybersecurity Compliance Logo

BARR SOC for Cybersecurity Compliance

SOC for Cybersecurity compliance examination and reporting services

Services Commercial
Visit website
Claim and verify your listing
0
CybersecRadarsCybersecRadars

Go Beyond the Directory. Track the Entire Market.

Monitor competitor funding, hiring signals, product launches, and market movements across the whole industry.

Competitor Tracking·Funding Intelligence·Hiring Signals·Real-time Alerts
Learn More

BARR SOC for Cybersecurity Compliance Description

BARR SOC for Cybersecurity Compliance provides examination and reporting services based on the AICPA SOC for Cybersecurity Reporting Framework. The service enables organizations to communicate information about their cybersecurity risk management programs to stakeholders and customers. The service offers three reporting levels: Entity-level reports provide transparency to key elements of cybersecurity risk management programs; Service provider reports address vendor risk management needs with detailed information; Supply chain reports provide information to address supply chain risk management requirements. Reports include management's description of the cybersecurity risk management program, management's assertion regarding presentation and effectiveness of controls, and a CPA's opinion on the description and control effectiveness. The service provides both Type 1 reports (point-in-time assessment of control design) and Type 2 reports (assessment of operating effectiveness over a review period). The examination covers how organizations identify information assets, manage cybersecurity risks, and implement security policies and processes to protect information assets. The service is available to organizations of any size or industry and can be used by lenders, investors, analysts, insurance providers, and regulators.

BARR SOC for Cybersecurity Compliance FAQ

Common questions about BARR SOC for Cybersecurity Compliance including features, pricing, alternatives, and user reviews.

BARR SOC for Cybersecurity Compliance is SOC for Cybersecurity compliance examination and reporting services developed by BARR Advisory. It is a Services solution designed to help security teams with Compliance, Risk Assessment, Audit.

Have more questions? Browse our categories or search for specific tools.

FEATURED

Heeler Application Security Auto-Remediation Logo
Heeler Application Security Auto-Remediation

Fix-first AppSec powered by agentic remediation, covering SCA, SAST & secrets.

Hudson Rock Cybercrime Intelligence Tools Logo
Hudson Rock Cybercrime Intelligence Tools

Cybercrime intelligence tools for searching compromised credentials from infostealers

Wiz Cloud Logo
Wiz Cloud

Agentless cloud security platform for risk detection & prevention

Mandos Fractional CISO Logo
Mandos Fractional CISO

Fractional CISO services for B2B companies to build security programs

POPULAR

RoboShadow Logo
RoboShadow

Automated vulnerability assessment and remediation platform

13
OSINTLeak Real-time OSINT Leak Intelligence Logo
OSINTLeak Real-time OSINT Leak Intelligence

Real-time OSINT monitoring for leaked credentials, data, and infrastructure

8
Cybersec Feeds Logo
Cybersec Feeds

A threat intelligence aggregation service that consolidates and summarizes security updates from multiple sources to provide comprehensive cybersecurity situational awareness.

5
TestSavant AI Security Assurance Platform Logo
TestSavant AI Security Assurance Platform

AI security assurance platform for red-teaming, guardrails & compliance

5
Mandos Brief Logo
Mandos Brief

Weekly cybersecurity newsletter covering security incidents, AI, and leadership

5
View Popular Tools →

TRENDING CATEGORIES

Digital Forensics and Incident Response
Digital Forensics and Incident Response (DFIR) tools for digital forensic analysis, evidence collection, malware analysis, and cyber incident investigation.
543
Offensive Security
Offensive security tools for penetration testing, red team exercises, exploit development, and ethical hacking activities.
472
Threat Intelligence Platforms
TIP for collecting, analyzing, and sharing cyber threat data, indicators of compromise (IOCs), and threat feeds.
426
Penetration Testing Services
Professional penetration testing and ethical hacking services for web applications, networks, and infrastructure security assessments.
310
Managed Security Service Providers
Managed Security Service Providers (MSSP) companies providing 24/7 security monitoring, threat detection, and managed cybersecurity services for organizations.
304
View All Categories →

Stay Updated with Mandos Brief

Get strategic cybersecurity insights in your inbox