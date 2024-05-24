Axio Axio360 Platform Description

Axio360 Platform is a cyber risk management solution designed to help organizations assess, quantify, and manage cybersecurity risks. The platform provides capabilities for governance, risk, and compliance activities within an organization's cybersecurity program. Based on the company name and product positioning, the platform focuses on cyber risk quantification and management. The solution is intended to support organizations in understanding their cyber risk posture and making informed decisions about risk mitigation strategies. The platform serves as a centralized system for managing various aspects of cyber risk, including risk assessment workflows, compliance tracking, and risk reporting. It is designed for use by security teams, risk management professionals, and executives who need visibility into their organization's cybersecurity risk landscape. The Axio360 Platform aims to bridge the gap between technical security operations and business risk management by providing a framework for translating cyber risks into business terms that stakeholders can understand and act upon.