AppSec Prot-On Description

Prot-On is an Information Rights Management (IRM) solution that provides document protection and access control capabilities. The solution automatically classifies information and applies labels to protect various file types including PDF, Office documents, text files, videos, audio files, and photos. The platform enables organizations to enforce granular access policies that control who can access protected files, when they can access them, and for how long. Administrators can control access to each document individually and modify permissions as needed after files have been shared. Prot-On applies policy-based controls to enforce access restrictions on protected files. The solution is included in the Secure Communications category of Spain's Ministry of Economic Affairs and Digital Transformation's DIGITAL KIT program, which is co-financed by Next Generation EU funds. The product addresses information security requirements by providing persistent protection that remains with documents regardless of where they are shared or stored. Organizations can use Prot-On to maintain control over sensitive information throughout its lifecycle and ensure that access permissions can be adjusted or revoked even after distribution.