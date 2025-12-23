Akto 2025 State of Agentic AI Security Report
Akto is a security platform focused on protecting agentic AI systems, including AI agents and Model Context Protocol (MCP) servers. The platform provides discovery capabilities to identify and catalog MCPs, AI agents, tools, and resources across infrastructure, cloud environments, and employee devices through over 80 connectors. The platform includes automated red teaming functionality that tests discovered assets using over 1,000 security probes to simulate attacks. It addresses specific agentic AI security risks including tool poisoning, line jumping, tool shadowing, prompt injection via tool output, broken authorization, and rug pull attacks across input, execution, and output layers. Akto offers security posture management for agentic AI systems and enables enforcement of AI guardrails with automated policy actions. The platform provides runtime protection for AI agents and MCP servers during operation. It includes visibility into agent-tool actions and supports continuous monitoring of agentic AI deployments. The platform is designed for enterprise security teams, particularly Fortune 500 organizations, and has been recognized by Gartner in their API protection market assessments. Akto maintains a 4.8 rating on Gartner Peer Insights with 24+ reviews.
