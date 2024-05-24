AcuityTec Data-Driven AML Solution Description

AcuityTec Data-Driven AML Solution is a compliance management platform designed to help organizations meet Anti-Money Laundering (AML) and Counter-Terrorist Financing (CTF) regulatory requirements. The platform provides automated screening against over 4,600 sanctions lists including OFAC, UN, EU, DFAT, PEP, and HM Treasury, as well as law enforcement databases from Interpol and other agencies. The solution offers real-time transaction monitoring through a rule-based engine that screens transactions against KYC data to identify suspicious activity. It includes a centralized platform where organizations can view customer risk profiles, compliance verifications, and transactional data in one location. The platform supports custom AML workflows for various industries including payment service providers, cryptocurrency, payment gateways, and gaming platforms. Key capabilities include automated batch screening, multi-account detection through the Global Risk Identification tool (GRID), and cross-analysis of customer data against risk patterns, suspicious associations, and global negative databases. The platform provides risk scoring and analysis output attached to customer profiles. Organizations can generate and submit regulatory reports directly from the platform using consolidated customer KYC data and transaction history. The solution continuously monitors and updates sanctions lists, watchlists, and AML/CTF data to maintain compliance with evolving regulations. The platform is accessible through a single API endpoint and can be integrated with other identity verification services including Digital ID, Document ID, Authentication, and Smart Transaction services.