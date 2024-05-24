A-LIGN Ransomware Preparedness Assessment Description

A-LIGN Ransomware Preparedness Assessment is a professional service that evaluates an organization's readiness to defend against and respond to ransomware attacks. The service uses a three-phased approach called "Identify," "Test," and "Prepare." In the Identify phase, the service conducts key asset and risk profile identification with a security capabilities maturity review based on the NIST Cybersecurity Framework (CSF). The Test phase includes penetration testing and social engineering exercises using real-world attack simulations to assess the organization's technical security capabilities and readiness for cybersecurity threats. The Prepare phase involves table-top simulations and reviews of existing business continuity and disaster recovery plans to validate incident response capabilities and close gaps in ransomware response preparedness. The assessment examines infrastructure, processes, existing controls, and technical security capabilities to identify vulnerabilities and gaps in the organization's cybersecurity posture. The service aims to help organizations understand their current security state and improve their ability to respond to ransomware and other cybersecurity events.