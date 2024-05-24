A-LIGN Ransomware Preparedness Assessment Logo

A-LIGN Ransomware Preparedness Assessment

Ransomware preparedness assessment service using NIST CSF framework

Services Commercial
Visit website
Claim and verify your listing
0
CybersecRadarsCybersecRadars

Go Beyond the Directory. Track the Entire Market.

Monitor competitor funding, hiring signals, product launches, and market movements across the whole industry.

Competitor Tracking·Funding Intelligence·Hiring Signals·Real-time Alerts
Learn More

A-LIGN Ransomware Preparedness Assessment Description

A-LIGN Ransomware Preparedness Assessment is a professional service that evaluates an organization's readiness to defend against and respond to ransomware attacks. The service uses a three-phased approach called "Identify," "Test," and "Prepare." In the Identify phase, the service conducts key asset and risk profile identification with a security capabilities maturity review based on the NIST Cybersecurity Framework (CSF). The Test phase includes penetration testing and social engineering exercises using real-world attack simulations to assess the organization's technical security capabilities and readiness for cybersecurity threats. The Prepare phase involves table-top simulations and reviews of existing business continuity and disaster recovery plans to validate incident response capabilities and close gaps in ransomware response preparedness. The assessment examines infrastructure, processes, existing controls, and technical security capabilities to identify vulnerabilities and gaps in the organization's cybersecurity posture. The service aims to help organizations understand their current security state and improve their ability to respond to ransomware and other cybersecurity events.

A-LIGN Ransomware Preparedness Assessment FAQ

Common questions about A-LIGN Ransomware Preparedness Assessment including features, pricing, alternatives, and user reviews.

A-LIGN Ransomware Preparedness Assessment is Ransomware preparedness assessment service using NIST CSF framework developed by A-LIGN. It is a Services solution designed to help security teams with Ransomware, Risk Assessment, NIST.

Have more questions? Browse our categories or search for specific tools.

FEATURED

Heeler Application Security Auto-Remediation Logo
Heeler Application Security Auto-Remediation

Fix-first AppSec powered by agentic remediation, covering SCA, SAST & secrets.

Hudson Rock Cybercrime Intelligence Tools Logo
Hudson Rock Cybercrime Intelligence Tools

Cybercrime intelligence tools for searching compromised credentials from infostealers

Proton Pass Logo
Proton Pass

Password manager with end-to-end encryption and identity protection features

Mandos Fractional CISO Logo
Mandos Fractional CISO

Fractional CISO services for B2B companies to build security programs

POPULAR

RoboShadow Logo
RoboShadow

Automated vulnerability assessment and remediation platform

13
OSINTLeak Real-time OSINT Leak Intelligence Logo
OSINTLeak Real-time OSINT Leak Intelligence

Real-time OSINT monitoring for leaked credentials, data, and infrastructure

8
Cybersec Feeds Logo
Cybersec Feeds

A threat intelligence aggregation service that consolidates and summarizes security updates from multiple sources to provide comprehensive cybersecurity situational awareness.

5
TestSavant AI Security Assurance Platform Logo
TestSavant AI Security Assurance Platform

AI security assurance platform for red-teaming, guardrails & compliance

5
Mandos Brief Logo
Mandos Brief

Weekly cybersecurity newsletter covering security incidents, AI, and leadership

5
View Popular Tools →

TRENDING CATEGORIES

Digital Forensics and Incident Response
Digital Forensics and Incident Response (DFIR) tools for digital forensic analysis, evidence collection, malware analysis, and cyber incident investigation.
540
Offensive Security
Offensive security tools for penetration testing, red team exercises, exploit development, and ethical hacking activities.
468
Threat Intelligence Platforms
TIP for collecting, analyzing, and sharing cyber threat data, indicators of compromise (IOCs), and threat feeds.
387
Managed Security Service Providers
Managed Security Service Providers (MSSP) companies providing 24/7 security monitoring, threat detection, and managed cybersecurity services for organizations.
237
Security Information and Event Management
SIEM platforms for centralized security log management, correlation, alerting, and compliance reporting.
236
View All Categories →

Stay Updated with Mandos Brief

Get strategic cybersecurity insights in your inbox