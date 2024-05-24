A-LIGN PCI DSS Logo

A-LIGN PCI DSS

PCI DSS compliance assessment and consulting services by QSA company

A-LIGN PCI DSS Description

A-LIGN PCI DSS is a compliance service offering provided by A-LIGN, a Qualified Security Assessor (QSA) company. The service helps organizations that handle credit, debit, and cash card transactions achieve and maintain PCI DSS (Payment Card Industry Data Security Standard) compliance. The service includes three primary offerings: PCI DSS readiness assessments that benchmark current processes and controls against PCI DSS requirements, on-site PCI DSS assessments that result in a Report on Compliance (ROC) and Attestation of Compliance (AOC), and facilitated Self-Assessment Questionnaires (SAQ) customized to an organization's specific payment card processing environment. A-LIGN provides guidance throughout the compliance process, helping organizations implement proper processes and policies before formal assessments. The company has completed over 2,000 PCI assessments and maintains a 96% client satisfaction rating. The service aims to help organizations avoid non-compliance fines ranging from $5,000 to $10,000 monthly while demonstrating commitment to payment card data security. The company operates as both Price and Associates CPAs, LLC dba A-LIGN ASSURANCE (a licensed CPA firm registered with PCAOB) and A-LIGN Compliance and Security, Inc. dba A-LIGN (a cybersecurity and compliance professional services firm).

