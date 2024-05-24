A-LIGN NIST 800-171 Assessment Description

A-LIGN NIST 800-171 Assessment is a compliance assessment service designed for organizations working on or bidding for federal contracts that handle, transmit, or store Controlled Unclassified Information (CUI) or Covered Defense Information (CDI). The service assists organizations through the NIST 800-171 self-assessment process by evaluating company controls against published NIST 800-171 requirements. The assessment service addresses mandatory cybersecurity requirements for non-federal computer systems that process, store, or transmit CUI. Organizations must implement appropriate NIST 800-171 controls to qualify as government contractors and protect vital information in nonfederal systems. The service provides assessment of cybersecurity control measures, continuous monitoring capabilities to maintain security and address vulnerabilities, and preparation for CMMC (Cybersecurity Maturity Model Certification). A-LIGN positions itself as a federal assessor with experience in NIST 800-171 and CMMC assessments for organizations bidding on federal contracts. The assessment process evaluates organizational controls against the NIST 800-171 framework, which outlines cybersecurity requirements for protecting CUI in non-federal systems. The service aims to help organizations meet federal contract requirements and safeguard systems and data.