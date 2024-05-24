A-LIGN NIST 800-171 Assessment Logo

A-LIGN NIST 800-171 Assessment

NIST 800-171 compliance assessment service for federal contractors handling CUI

Services Commercial
Visit website
Claim and verify your listing
0
CybersecRadarsCybersecRadars

Go Beyond the Directory. Track the Entire Market.

Monitor competitor funding, hiring signals, product launches, and market movements across the whole industry.

Competitor Tracking·Funding Intelligence·Hiring Signals·Real-time Alerts
Learn More

A-LIGN NIST 800-171 Assessment Description

A-LIGN NIST 800-171 Assessment is a compliance assessment service designed for organizations working on or bidding for federal contracts that handle, transmit, or store Controlled Unclassified Information (CUI) or Covered Defense Information (CDI). The service assists organizations through the NIST 800-171 self-assessment process by evaluating company controls against published NIST 800-171 requirements. The assessment service addresses mandatory cybersecurity requirements for non-federal computer systems that process, store, or transmit CUI. Organizations must implement appropriate NIST 800-171 controls to qualify as government contractors and protect vital information in nonfederal systems. The service provides assessment of cybersecurity control measures, continuous monitoring capabilities to maintain security and address vulnerabilities, and preparation for CMMC (Cybersecurity Maturity Model Certification). A-LIGN positions itself as a federal assessor with experience in NIST 800-171 and CMMC assessments for organizations bidding on federal contracts. The assessment process evaluates organizational controls against the NIST 800-171 framework, which outlines cybersecurity requirements for protecting CUI in non-federal systems. The service aims to help organizations meet federal contract requirements and safeguard systems and data.

A-LIGN NIST 800-171 Assessment FAQ

Common questions about A-LIGN NIST 800-171 Assessment including features, pricing, alternatives, and user reviews.

A-LIGN NIST 800-171 Assessment is NIST 800-171 compliance assessment service for federal contractors handling CUI developed by A-LIGN. It is a Services solution designed to help security teams with NIST, Compliance, Regulatory Compliance.

Have more questions? Browse our categories or search for specific tools.

FEATURED

Heeler Application Security Auto-Remediation Logo
Heeler Application Security Auto-Remediation

Fix-first AppSec powered by agentic remediation, covering SCA, SAST & secrets.

Hudson Rock Cybercrime Intelligence Tools Logo
Hudson Rock Cybercrime Intelligence Tools

Cybercrime intelligence tools for searching compromised credentials from infostealers

Proton Pass Logo
Proton Pass

Password manager with end-to-end encryption and identity protection features

Mandos Fractional CISO Logo
Mandos Fractional CISO

Fractional CISO services for B2B companies to build security programs

POPULAR

RoboShadow Logo
RoboShadow

Automated vulnerability assessment and remediation platform

13
OSINTLeak Real-time OSINT Leak Intelligence Logo
OSINTLeak Real-time OSINT Leak Intelligence

Real-time OSINT monitoring for leaked credentials, data, and infrastructure

8
Cybersec Feeds Logo
Cybersec Feeds

A threat intelligence aggregation service that consolidates and summarizes security updates from multiple sources to provide comprehensive cybersecurity situational awareness.

5
TestSavant AI Security Assurance Platform Logo
TestSavant AI Security Assurance Platform

AI security assurance platform for red-teaming, guardrails & compliance

5
Mandos Brief Logo
Mandos Brief

Weekly cybersecurity newsletter covering security incidents, AI, and leadership

5
View Popular Tools →

TRENDING CATEGORIES

Digital Forensics and Incident Response
Digital Forensics and Incident Response (DFIR) tools for digital forensic analysis, evidence collection, malware analysis, and cyber incident investigation.
540
Offensive Security
Offensive security tools for penetration testing, red team exercises, exploit development, and ethical hacking activities.
468
Threat Intelligence Platforms
TIP for collecting, analyzing, and sharing cyber threat data, indicators of compromise (IOCs), and threat feeds.
387
Managed Security Service Providers
Managed Security Service Providers (MSSP) companies providing 24/7 security monitoring, threat detection, and managed cybersecurity services for organizations.
237
Security Information and Event Management
SIEM platforms for centralized security log management, correlation, alerting, and compliance reporting.
236
View All Categories →

Stay Updated with Mandos Brief

Get strategic cybersecurity insights in your inbox