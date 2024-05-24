A-LIGN ISO 27701 Description

A-LIGN ISO 27701 is a certification service that helps organizations achieve ISO 27001 and ISO 27701 compliance. The service focuses on establishing privacy information management systems (PIMS) to protect and control personally identifiable information (PII) handled by data controllers and processors. The certification combines ISO 27001 information security management system (ISMS) requirements with ISO 27701 privacy extensions. Organizations can develop systems designed to manage security of financial information, trade secrets, and other confidential records while integrating privacy controls into their information security framework. A-LIGN operates as an ANAB and UKAS accredited ISO 27001 certification body. The service includes assessment, implementation guidance, and certification for organizations seeking to demonstrate compliance with international data privacy standards. The ISO 27701 standard addresses privacy concerns by providing requirements and guidance for establishing, implementing, maintaining, and continually improving privacy information management systems. The certification supports compliance with various privacy laws and regulations including GDPR. Organizations receive certification that can be verified through A-LIGN's ISO certificate directory. The service is delivered by auditors who conduct assessments according to ISO 27001 and ISO 27701 standards.