0
A-LIGN HITRUST Description

A-LIGN HITRUST provides assessment and consulting services to help organizations achieve HITRUST certification. The service supports organizations in highly regulated industries to build and demonstrate cybersecurity and compliance strategies through the HITRUST Common Security Framework (CSF). The service offers multiple assessment types including readiness assessments, e1 (essentials with 44 control requirements for low-risk organizations), i1 (implemented 1-year assessment with 219 static controls for moderate assurance), and r2 (risk-based 2-year assessment with comprehensive risk-based controls for high assurance). For r2 certifications, interim assessment testing is required at the one-year anniversary. A-LIGN provides HITRUST risk and advisory services that review policy and procedure documents against the HITRUST CSF standard, identify gaps, and remediate by updating documentation. The service can also create policies and procedures and assist with documenting non-technical controls such as risk assessment, incident response, and disaster recovery. The service includes specialized HITRUST AI security assessments based on ISO/IEC 23894:2023 and the NIST AI Risk Management Framework, featuring 51 controls for AI governance. A HITRUST AI risk management assessment provides structured approaches to evaluate and manage AI-related risks. A-LIGN serves as an authorized HITRUST assessor, reviewing and validating assessment scores before submitting final assessments to HITRUST for approval. The service aims to help organizations consolidate efforts across multiple frameworks to reduce audit fatigue and increase compliance program efficiency.

A-LIGN HITRUST is HITRUST certification assessment and consulting services for regulated industries developed by A-LIGN. It is a Services solution designed to help security teams with Compliance, Risk Assessment, Audit.

