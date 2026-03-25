Endpoint security has become the front line of defense as attack surfaces expand and threats evolve. The traditional perimeter dissolved years ago, leaving endpoints as the primary battleground between defenders and attackers. Modern threats bypass network controls entirely, targeting workstations, servers, and mobile devices directly.

The tools landscape has shifted dramatically. Simple antivirus solutions no longer cut it. Today's security teams need platforms that combine vulnerability management, threat intelligence, behavioral analysis, and automated response. The challenge isn't finding tools but choosing the right mix for your environment and threat model.

This roundup covers eight tools worth evaluating in 2026. Each addresses different aspects of endpoint protection, from automated vulnerability assessment to real-time threat intelligence. Some are established players with new capabilities, others are emerging solutions solving specific problems that traditional tools miss.