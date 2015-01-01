ACID Technologies: Dark web monitoring & digital identity protection with real-time threat alerts. built by ACID Technologies. Core capabilities include 24/7/365 dark web, deep web, and surface web monitoring, Tailored per-client keyword monitoring with multi-language support and Regex, AI-powered robot clusters and avatar injection for threat detection..

Lunar: Free breach monitoring platform for compromised credential detection & alerting. built by Webz.io. Core capabilities include Compromised credentials monitoring from breach dumps and infostealer logs, Stolen session cookie and access token intelligence, Forensic context including malware paths, hardware IDs, and malware families..

Both serve the Digital Risk Protection market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.