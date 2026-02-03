DeepKeep LLM: End-to-end LLM security platform protecting against attacks and data leakage. built by DeepKeep. headquartered in Israel. Core capabilities include Protection against prompt injection and adversarial manipulation, Hallucination detection using hierarchical data sources, Data leakage prevention for sensitive data and PII..

F5 AI Guardrails: Runtime security for AI models, agents, and data with guardrails and compliance. built by F5. headquartered in United States. Core capabilities include Protection against prompt injection and jailbreak attacks, Runtime data leakage detection and prevention, Automated compliance auditing for GDPR, HIPAA, and EUAIA..

Both serve the LLM Guardrails market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.