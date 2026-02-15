AI Gateway: Centralized gateway for accessing and securing AI models with routing & monitoring. built by NeuralTrust. headquartered in Spain. Core capabilities include Centralized access to multiple AI models through single endpoint, Smart traffic routing based on cost, latency, or policy, Failover and automatic recovery mechanisms..

F5 AI Guardrails: Runtime security for AI models, agents, and data with guardrails and compliance. built by F5. headquartered in United States. Core capabilities include Protection against prompt injection and jailbreak attacks, Runtime data leakage detection and prevention, Automated compliance auditing for GDPR, HIPAA, and EUAIA..

Both serve the LLM Guardrails market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.