Akamai Firewall for AI: Firewall protecting LLMs from prompt attacks, data leaks, and harmful outputs. built by Akamai. headquartered in United States. Core capabilities include Prompt injection and jailbreak detection and blocking, AI output filtering and content moderation, Sensitive data exposure prevention with multilayered guardrails..

F5 AI Guardrails: Runtime security for AI models, agents, and data with guardrails and compliance. built by F5. headquartered in United States. Core capabilities include Protection against prompt injection and jailbreak attacks, Runtime data leakage detection and prevention, Automated compliance auditing for GDPR, HIPAA, and EUAIA..

Both serve the LLM Guardrails market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.