Codesecure Solutions CodeSec AI-Fixing Agent: AI-driven tool that auto-generates and applies vulnerability fixes. built by Codesecure Solutions. Core capabilities include Automated generation of security patches and code remediation strategies, Context-aware fix generation tailored to specific infrastructure, Sandboxed pre-deployment fix validation for compatibility..

Contrast Application Security Testing (AST): Runtime app security testing that monitors code execution to find vulnerabilities. built by Contrast Security. Core capabilities include Runtime code instrumentation and monitoring, Data flow mapping and analysis, SQL injection and XSS detection..

Both serve the Interactive Application Security Testing market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.