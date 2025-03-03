Black Duck Seeker IAST: IAST solution for automated web app security testing in DevOps pipelines. built by Black Duck Software, Inc.. Core capabilities include Active verification technology for automatic vulnerability validation, Sensitive data tracking and flow analysis, API discovery and security scanning for REST, SOAP, and GraphQL..

Codesecure Solutions CodeSec AI-Fixing Agent: AI-driven tool that auto-generates and applies vulnerability fixes. built by Codesecure Solutions. Core capabilities include Automated generation of security patches and code remediation strategies, Context-aware fix generation tailored to specific infrastructure, Sandboxed pre-deployment fix validation for compatibility..

Both serve the Interactive Application Security Testing market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.