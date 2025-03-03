Features, pricing, ratings, and pros & cons — compared head-to-head.
Black Duck Seeker IAST is a commercial interactive application security testing tool by Black Duck Software, Inc.. Codesecure Solutions CodeSec AI-Fixing Agent is a commercial interactive application security testing tool by Codesecure Solutions. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best interactive application security testing fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
Development teams shipping microservices and APIs into CI/CD pipelines need active verification that catches real vulnerabilities before production, and Black Duck Seeker IAST does this by instrumenting running applications to validate findings rather than relying on static analysis guesses. Its API discovery across REST, SOAP, and GraphQL plus gRPC support for microservices means you're actually testing what you built, not what a scanner thinks exists. Skip this if your stack is predominantly monolithic Java or .NET with slow release cycles; the tool's value compounds in high-velocity, containerized deployments where false positives crater developer trust.
Codesecure Solutions CodeSec AI-Fixing Agent
Development teams at mid-market and enterprise companies drowning in vulnerability backlogs will get real value from CodeSec AI-Fixing Agent because it actually closes the fix-to-deploy gap with sandboxed validation before rollout, eliminating the guesswork that slows remediation. The tool's root cause analysis paired with environment-specific patch generation means fewer rejected fixes and faster mean time to remediation in real infrastructure. Skip this if your organization needs human code review baked into every remediation workflow; CodeSec prioritizes speed over approval gates, which works for mature DevSecOps teams but not those still building security rigor.
IAST solution for automated web app security testing in DevOps pipelines
AI-driven tool that auto-generates and applies vulnerability fixes.
Access NIST CSF 2.0 data from thousands of security products via MCP to assess your stack coverage.Access via MCP
No reviews yet
No reviews yet
Explore more tools in this category or create a security stack with your selections.
Common questions about comparing Black Duck Seeker IAST vs Codesecure Solutions CodeSec AI-Fixing Agent for your interactive application security testing needs.
Black Duck Seeker IAST: IAST solution for automated web app security testing in DevOps pipelines. built by Black Duck Software, Inc.. Core capabilities include Active verification technology for automatic vulnerability validation, Sensitive data tracking and flow analysis, API discovery and security scanning for REST, SOAP, and GraphQL..
Codesecure Solutions CodeSec AI-Fixing Agent: AI-driven tool that auto-generates and applies vulnerability fixes. built by Codesecure Solutions. Core capabilities include Automated generation of security patches and code remediation strategies, Context-aware fix generation tailored to specific infrastructure, Sandboxed pre-deployment fix validation for compatibility..
Both serve the Interactive Application Security Testing market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Black Duck Seeker IAST differentiates with Active verification technology for automatic vulnerability validation, Sensitive data tracking and flow analysis, API discovery and security scanning for REST, SOAP, and GraphQL. Codesecure Solutions CodeSec AI-Fixing Agent differentiates with Automated generation of security patches and code remediation strategies, Context-aware fix generation tailored to specific infrastructure, Sandboxed pre-deployment fix validation for compatibility.
Black Duck Seeker IAST is developed by Black Duck Software, Inc.. Codesecure Solutions CodeSec AI-Fixing Agent is developed by Codesecure Solutions. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Black Duck Seeker IAST and Codesecure Solutions CodeSec AI-Fixing Agent serve similar Interactive Application Security Testing use cases: both are Interactive Application Security Testing tools. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
Get strategic cybersecurity insights in your inbox