Checkmarx Codebashing: Secure code training platform for developers with personalized learning paths. built by Checkmarx. Core capabilities include Personalized learning paths based on developer roles, Security champions program with 85 lessons covering SDLC, Custom course assignments based on discovered vulnerabilities..

SafeStack Designing Secure Microservice Architectures: Training course on designing secure microservice architectures. built by SafeStack. Core capabilities include Microservice architecture security training, Authentication techniques for microservices, Authorization implementation guidance..

Both serve the Secure Code Training market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.