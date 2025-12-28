BSG Secure Development Lifecycle Training: Application security training course for software developers covering SDL. built by BSG. Core capabilities include Four three-hour training sessions over two weeks, OWASP SAMM-based curriculum covering five application security practices, OWASP Top 10 vulnerabilities training..

SafeStack Designing Secure Microservice Architectures: Training course on designing secure microservice architectures. built by SafeStack. Core capabilities include Microservice architecture security training, Authentication techniques for microservices, Authorization implementation guidance..

Both serve the Secure Code Training market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.