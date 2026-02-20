Avatao Continuous Learning: Continuous secure coding training platform for dev teams via challenges. built by Avatao. Core capabilities include Team grouping by skill level, role, or programming language, Manual and automated assignment of security challenges by topic, framework, or compliance goal, Phishing awareness content covering spear phishing, BEC, and credential harvesting..

SafeStack Designing Secure Microservice Architectures: Training course on designing secure microservice architectures. built by SafeStack. Core capabilities include Microservice architecture security training, Authentication techniques for microservices, Authorization implementation guidance..

Both serve the Secure Code Training market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.