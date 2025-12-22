Checkmarx Codebashing: Secure code training platform for developers with personalized learning paths. built by Checkmarx. Core capabilities include Personalized learning paths based on developer roles, Security champions program with 85 lessons covering SDLC, Custom course assignments based on discovered vulnerabilities..

Immersive Labs App Security Training: Hands-on AppSec training platform for dev & security teams across the SDLC. built by Immersive Labs. Core capabilities include Hands-on AppSec labs covering OWASP Top 10, API, cloud/IaC, and supply chain vulnerabilities, Threat-aligned cyber range exercises simulating real-world attack and remediation scenarios, Isolated sandbox environment for risk-free vulnerability remediation practice..

Both serve the Secure Code Training market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.