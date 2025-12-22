Features, pricing, ratings, and pros & cons — compared head-to-head.
Checkmarx Codebashing is a commercial secure code training tool by Checkmarx. Immersive Labs App Security Training is a commercial secure code training tool by Immersive Labs. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best secure code training fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
Development leaders looking to close the gap between vulnerability discovery and developer behavior change should pick Checkmarx Codebashing for its tight integration with Checkmarx One, which automatically surfaces role-specific training tied to findings developers actually introduced. The platform covers NIST PR.AT Awareness and Training through 85 lessons across the SDLC, embedding security education into existing workflows rather than treating it as compliance theater. Skip this if your developers already absorb security lessons from other sources or if you lack a Checkmarx One deployment; the vulnerability-triggered training model only delivers ROI when vulnerabilities are being actively discovered and remediated in your pipeline.
Immersive Labs App Security Training
Development and security teams building toward DevSecOps maturity will see the fastest ROI from Immersive Labs App Security Training because its labs map directly to SDLC stages and CI/CD toolchains, meaning developers practice remediation in contexts that match their actual workflows. The platform's NIST PR.AT alignment and adaptive assessments that surface skill gaps across planning through release give you data to justify continued training spend and show which developers are actually closing vulnerabilities. Skip this if your organization needs a single platform consolidating training with policy management or compliance scanning; Immersive Labs is training-first, not a compliance Swiss Army knife.
Secure code training platform for developers with personalized learning paths
Hands-on AppSec training platform for dev & security teams across the SDLC.
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Common questions about comparing Checkmarx Codebashing vs Immersive Labs App Security Training for your secure code training needs.
Checkmarx Codebashing: Secure code training platform for developers with personalized learning paths. built by Checkmarx. Core capabilities include Personalized learning paths based on developer roles, Security champions program with 85 lessons covering SDLC, Custom course assignments based on discovered vulnerabilities..
Immersive Labs App Security Training: Hands-on AppSec training platform for dev & security teams across the SDLC. built by Immersive Labs. Core capabilities include Hands-on AppSec labs covering OWASP Top 10, API, cloud/IaC, and supply chain vulnerabilities, Threat-aligned cyber range exercises simulating real-world attack and remediation scenarios, Isolated sandbox environment for risk-free vulnerability remediation practice..
Both serve the Secure Code Training market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Checkmarx Codebashing differentiates with Personalized learning paths based on developer roles, Security champions program with 85 lessons covering SDLC, Custom course assignments based on discovered vulnerabilities. Immersive Labs App Security Training differentiates with Hands-on AppSec labs covering OWASP Top 10, API, cloud/IaC, and supply chain vulnerabilities, Threat-aligned cyber range exercises simulating real-world attack and remediation scenarios, Isolated sandbox environment for risk-free vulnerability remediation practice.
Checkmarx Codebashing is developed by Checkmarx. Immersive Labs App Security Training is developed by Immersive Labs. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Checkmarx Codebashing and Immersive Labs App Security Training serve similar Secure Code Training use cases: both are Secure Code Training tools, both cover Secure Development. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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