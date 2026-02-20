Features, pricing, ratings, and pros & cons — compared head-to-head.
Avatao Compliance Training is a commercial secure code training tool by Avatao. Immersive Labs App Security Training is a commercial secure code training tool by Immersive Labs. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best secure code training fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, company size fit, deployment model, here is our conclusion:
Development teams that need secure coding training mapped directly to audit requirements should pick Avatao Compliance Training; it maps hands-on exercises to ISO 27001, PCI DSS v4.0, SOC 2, NIS2, FedRAMP, and NIST SP 800-53 controls, so compliance evidence is built into training completion rather than bolted on after. The 20 exercises span OWASP Top 10 and real code in six languages, completing in 2–3 hours per developer. Skip this if your org needs awareness training for non-technical staff or security posture scanning; Avatao is purely developer-focused and assumes some baseline coding knowledge.
Immersive Labs App Security Training
Development and security teams building toward DevSecOps maturity will see the fastest ROI from Immersive Labs App Security Training because its labs map directly to SDLC stages and CI/CD toolchains, meaning developers practice remediation in contexts that match their actual workflows. The platform's NIST PR.AT alignment and adaptive assessments that surface skill gaps across planning through release give you data to justify continued training spend and show which developers are actually closing vulnerabilities. Skip this if your organization needs a single platform consolidating training with policy management or compliance scanning; Immersive Labs is training-first, not a compliance Swiss Army knife.
Hands-on secure coding training for devs mapped to compliance frameworks.
Hands-on AppSec training platform for dev & security teams across the SDLC.
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Common questions about comparing Avatao Compliance Training vs Immersive Labs App Security Training for your secure code training needs.
Avatao Compliance Training: Hands-on secure coding training for devs mapped to compliance frameworks. built by Avatao. Core capabilities include 20 hands-on secure coding exercises completable in 2–3 hours, Coverage of Security Fundamentals (input validation, authentication, session handling), OWASP Top 10 hands-on exercises (injection, broken access control, XSS)..
Immersive Labs App Security Training: Hands-on AppSec training platform for dev & security teams across the SDLC. built by Immersive Labs. Core capabilities include Hands-on AppSec labs covering OWASP Top 10, API, cloud/IaC, and supply chain vulnerabilities, Threat-aligned cyber range exercises simulating real-world attack and remediation scenarios, Isolated sandbox environment for risk-free vulnerability remediation practice..
Both serve the Secure Code Training market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Avatao Compliance Training differentiates with 20 hands-on secure coding exercises completable in 2–3 hours, Coverage of Security Fundamentals (input validation, authentication, session handling), OWASP Top 10 hands-on exercises (injection, broken access control, XSS). Immersive Labs App Security Training differentiates with Hands-on AppSec labs covering OWASP Top 10, API, cloud/IaC, and supply chain vulnerabilities, Threat-aligned cyber range exercises simulating real-world attack and remediation scenarios, Isolated sandbox environment for risk-free vulnerability remediation practice.
Avatao Compliance Training is developed by Avatao. Immersive Labs App Security Training is developed by Immersive Labs. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Avatao Compliance Training and Immersive Labs App Security Training serve similar Secure Code Training use cases: both are Secure Code Training tools, both cover OWASP, Secure Development. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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