Avatao Compliance Training: Hands-on secure coding training for devs mapped to compliance frameworks. built by Avatao. Core capabilities include 20 hands-on secure coding exercises completable in 2–3 hours, Coverage of Security Fundamentals (input validation, authentication, session handling), OWASP Top 10 hands-on exercises (injection, broken access control, XSS)..

Immersive Labs App Security Training: Hands-on AppSec training platform for dev & security teams across the SDLC. built by Immersive Labs. Core capabilities include Hands-on AppSec labs covering OWASP Top 10, API, cloud/IaC, and supply chain vulnerabilities, Threat-aligned cyber range exercises simulating real-world attack and remediation scenarios, Isolated sandbox environment for risk-free vulnerability remediation practice..

Both serve the Secure Code Training market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.