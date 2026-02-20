Features, pricing, ratings, and pros & cons — compared head-to-head.
Avatao Continuous Learning is a commercial secure code training tool by Avatao. Immersive Labs App Security Training is a commercial secure code training tool by Immersive Labs. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best secure code training fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, company size fit, deployment model, here is our conclusion:
Development teams that need security training actually embedded in workflow rather than bolt-on compliance theater should evaluate Avatao Continuous Learning, particularly if your developers skip traditional courses. The platform's role-based challenge assignment and real-time progress tracking against specific frameworks means you can measure whether training sticks; its NIST coverage in PR.AT and ID.IM shows it moves past awareness into measurable behavioral change. Skip this if you're looking for a broad security awareness platform covering the entire organization, phishing simulations, and incident response in one seat; Avatao is developer-focused, which is its strength and its narrowness.
Immersive Labs App Security Training
Development and security teams building toward DevSecOps maturity will see the fastest ROI from Immersive Labs App Security Training because its labs map directly to SDLC stages and CI/CD toolchains, meaning developers practice remediation in contexts that match their actual workflows. The platform's NIST PR.AT alignment and adaptive assessments that surface skill gaps across planning through release give you data to justify continued training spend and show which developers are actually closing vulnerabilities. Skip this if your organization needs a single platform consolidating training with policy management or compliance scanning; Immersive Labs is training-first, not a compliance Swiss Army knife.
Continuous secure coding training platform for dev teams via challenges.
Hands-on AppSec training platform for dev & security teams across the SDLC.
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Common questions about comparing Avatao Continuous Learning vs Immersive Labs App Security Training for your secure code training needs.
Avatao Continuous Learning: Continuous secure coding training platform for dev teams via challenges. built by Avatao. Core capabilities include Team grouping by skill level, role, or programming language, Manual and automated assignment of security challenges by topic, framework, or compliance goal, Phishing awareness content covering spear phishing, BEC, and credential harvesting..
Immersive Labs App Security Training: Hands-on AppSec training platform for dev & security teams across the SDLC. built by Immersive Labs. Core capabilities include Hands-on AppSec labs covering OWASP Top 10, API, cloud/IaC, and supply chain vulnerabilities, Threat-aligned cyber range exercises simulating real-world attack and remediation scenarios, Isolated sandbox environment for risk-free vulnerability remediation practice..
Both serve the Secure Code Training market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Avatao Continuous Learning differentiates with Team grouping by skill level, role, or programming language, Manual and automated assignment of security challenges by topic, framework, or compliance goal, Phishing awareness content covering spear phishing, BEC, and credential harvesting. Immersive Labs App Security Training differentiates with Hands-on AppSec labs covering OWASP Top 10, API, cloud/IaC, and supply chain vulnerabilities, Threat-aligned cyber range exercises simulating real-world attack and remediation scenarios, Isolated sandbox environment for risk-free vulnerability remediation practice.
Avatao Continuous Learning is developed by Avatao. Immersive Labs App Security Training is developed by Immersive Labs. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Avatao Continuous Learning and Immersive Labs App Security Training serve similar Secure Code Training use cases: both are Secure Code Training tools, both cover Secure Development. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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