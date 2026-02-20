Features, pricing, ratings, and pros & cons — compared head-to-head.
Avatao Compliance Training is a commercial secure code training tool by Avatao. BSG Secure Development Lifecycle Training is a commercial secure code training tool by BSG. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best secure code training fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
Development teams that need secure coding training mapped directly to audit requirements should pick Avatao Compliance Training; it maps hands-on exercises to ISO 27001, PCI DSS v4.0, SOC 2, NIS2, FedRAMP, and NIST SP 800-53 controls, so compliance evidence is built into training completion rather than bolted on after. The 20 exercises span OWASP Top 10 and real code in six languages, completing in 2–3 hours per developer. Skip this if your org needs awareness training for non-technical staff or security posture scanning; Avatao is purely developer-focused and assumes some baseline coding knowledge.
BSG Secure Development Lifecycle Training
Development teams at startups and mid-market companies need developer security training that doesn't require a six-month rollout, and BSG Secure Development Lifecycle Training compresses SDL fundamentals into four three-hour sessions built on OWASP SAMM, covering OWASP Top 10, threat modeling, and supply chain security with live trainer support. The curriculum explicitly addresses NIST PR.AT awareness and training alongside PR.PS platform security principles, meaning developers leave understanding both what to build and why it matters. Skip this if your organization has mature threat modeling practices already embedded in your SDLC or if you need post-training code review automation; BSG is training-first, not tooling-first.
Hands-on secure coding training for devs mapped to compliance frameworks.
Application security training course for software developers covering SDL
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Common questions about comparing Avatao Compliance Training vs BSG Secure Development Lifecycle Training for your secure code training needs.
Avatao Compliance Training: Hands-on secure coding training for devs mapped to compliance frameworks. built by Avatao. Core capabilities include 20 hands-on secure coding exercises completable in 2–3 hours, Coverage of Security Fundamentals (input validation, authentication, session handling), OWASP Top 10 hands-on exercises (injection, broken access control, XSS)..
BSG Secure Development Lifecycle Training: Application security training course for software developers covering SDL. built by BSG. Core capabilities include Four three-hour training sessions over two weeks, OWASP SAMM-based curriculum covering five application security practices, OWASP Top 10 vulnerabilities training..
Both serve the Secure Code Training market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Avatao Compliance Training differentiates with 20 hands-on secure coding exercises completable in 2–3 hours, Coverage of Security Fundamentals (input validation, authentication, session handling), OWASP Top 10 hands-on exercises (injection, broken access control, XSS). BSG Secure Development Lifecycle Training differentiates with Four three-hour training sessions over two weeks, OWASP SAMM-based curriculum covering five application security practices, OWASP Top 10 vulnerabilities training.
Avatao Compliance Training is developed by Avatao. BSG Secure Development Lifecycle Training is developed by BSG. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Avatao Compliance Training and BSG Secure Development Lifecycle Training serve similar Secure Code Training use cases: both are Secure Code Training tools, both cover OWASP, Secure Development. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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