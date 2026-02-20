Avatao Security Training: Security training platform for developers and staff covering secure coding and phishing. built by Avatao. Core capabilities include Phishing awareness training modules for non-technical employees, Compliance-mapped secure coding training for developers, Hands-on practical coding challenges..

SafeStack Zero Trust in Application Security: Online training course on Zero Trust principles for application security. built by SafeStack. Core capabilities include Zero Trust architecture fundamentals training, Zero Trust maturity model education, Zero Trust implementation guidance for application development..

Both serve the Secure Code Training market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.