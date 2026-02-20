Avatao Security Training: Security training platform for developers and staff covering secure coding and phishing. built by Avatao. Core capabilities include Phishing awareness training modules for non-technical employees, Compliance-mapped secure coding training for developers, Hands-on practical coding challenges..

BSG Secure Development Lifecycle Training: Application security training course for software developers covering SDL. built by BSG. Core capabilities include Four three-hour training sessions over two weeks, OWASP SAMM-based curriculum covering five application security practices, OWASP Top 10 vulnerabilities training..

Both serve the Secure Code Training market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.