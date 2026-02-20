Features, pricing, ratings, and pros & cons — compared head-to-head.
Avatao Security Training is a commercial secure code training tool by Avatao. BSG Secure Development Lifecycle Training is a commercial secure code training tool by BSG. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best secure code training fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
Development teams and compliance officers at startups through mid-market will find Avatao Security Training most valuable for closing the gap between developers who code and auditors who care; its hands-on secure coding challenges tied directly to ISO 27001 and PCI-DSS frameworks mean training actually maps to what gets audited. The continuous release of bite-sized challenges keeps developers engaged rather than checking a box once a year, and the compliance dashboards give auditors the evidence trail they need without separate reporting work. Skip this if your organization needs awareness training for non-technical staff as your primary use case; Avatao clearly prioritizes developer secure coding over phishing modules for the broader workforce.
BSG Secure Development Lifecycle Training
Development teams at startups and mid-market companies need developer security training that doesn't require a six-month rollout, and BSG Secure Development Lifecycle Training compresses SDL fundamentals into four three-hour sessions built on OWASP SAMM, covering OWASP Top 10, threat modeling, and supply chain security with live trainer support. The curriculum explicitly addresses NIST PR.AT awareness and training alongside PR.PS platform security principles, meaning developers leave understanding both what to build and why it matters. Skip this if your organization has mature threat modeling practices already embedded in your SDLC or if you need post-training code review automation; BSG is training-first, not tooling-first.
Security training platform for developers and staff covering secure coding and phishing.
Application security training course for software developers covering SDL
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Common questions about comparing Avatao Security Training vs BSG Secure Development Lifecycle Training for your secure code training needs.
Avatao Security Training: Security training platform for developers and staff covering secure coding and phishing. built by Avatao. Core capabilities include Phishing awareness training modules for non-technical employees, Compliance-mapped secure coding training for developers, Hands-on practical coding challenges..
BSG Secure Development Lifecycle Training: Application security training course for software developers covering SDL. built by BSG. Core capabilities include Four three-hour training sessions over two weeks, OWASP SAMM-based curriculum covering five application security practices, OWASP Top 10 vulnerabilities training..
Both serve the Secure Code Training market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Avatao Security Training differentiates with Phishing awareness training modules for non-technical employees, Compliance-mapped secure coding training for developers, Hands-on practical coding challenges. BSG Secure Development Lifecycle Training differentiates with Four three-hour training sessions over two weeks, OWASP SAMM-based curriculum covering five application security practices, OWASP Top 10 vulnerabilities training.
Avatao Security Training is developed by Avatao. BSG Secure Development Lifecycle Training is developed by BSG. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Avatao Security Training and BSG Secure Development Lifecycle Training serve similar Secure Code Training use cases: both are Secure Code Training tools, both cover Secure Development. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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