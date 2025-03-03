Black Duck Seeker IAST: IAST solution for automated web app security testing in DevOps pipelines. built by Black Duck Software, Inc.. Core capabilities include Active verification technology for automatic vulnerability validation, Sensitive data tracking and flow analysis, API discovery and security scanning for REST, SOAP, and GraphQL..

Prancer Unified White-Box + Black-Box: Unified white-box and black-box testing platform for exploitable risks. built by Prancer Enterprise. Core capabilities include White-box intelligence from code, dependencies, infrastructure, and cloud, Black-box validation through AI-driven web and API penetration testing, SwarmHack autonomous exploit validation engine..

Both serve the Interactive Application Security Testing market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.