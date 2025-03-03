Features, pricing, ratings, and pros & cons — compared head-to-head.
Black Duck Seeker IAST is a commercial interactive application security testing tool by Black Duck Software, Inc.. Prancer Unified White-Box + Black-Box is a commercial interactive application security testing tool by Prancer Enterprise. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best interactive application security testing fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
Development teams shipping microservices and APIs into CI/CD pipelines need active verification that catches real vulnerabilities before production, and Black Duck Seeker IAST does this by instrumenting running applications to validate findings rather than relying on static analysis guesses. Its API discovery across REST, SOAP, and GraphQL plus gRPC support for microservices means you're actually testing what you built, not what a scanner thinks exists. Skip this if your stack is predominantly monolithic Java or .NET with slow release cycles; the tool's value compounds in high-velocity, containerized deployments where false positives crater developer trust.
Prancer Unified White-Box + Black-Box
SMB and mid-market security teams drowning in scanner noise will benefit most from Prancer Unified White-Box + Black-Box because it actually validates which vulnerabilities are exploitable rather than flagging every CVE in your dependency tree. The SwarmHack autonomous exploit engine cuts false positives by running real attack paths against your code and APIs, forcing prioritization by business impact instead of severity score. Skip this if your team lacks CI/CD integration or needs heavy CSPM coverage; Prancer excels at exploitability correlation but is lighter on cloud posture than pure IaC scanners.
IAST solution for automated web app security testing in DevOps pipelines
Unified white-box and black-box testing platform for exploitable risks
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Common questions about comparing Black Duck Seeker IAST vs Prancer Unified White-Box + Black-Box for your interactive application security testing needs.
Black Duck Seeker IAST: IAST solution for automated web app security testing in DevOps pipelines. built by Black Duck Software, Inc.. Core capabilities include Active verification technology for automatic vulnerability validation, Sensitive data tracking and flow analysis, API discovery and security scanning for REST, SOAP, and GraphQL..
Prancer Unified White-Box + Black-Box: Unified white-box and black-box testing platform for exploitable risks. built by Prancer Enterprise. Core capabilities include White-box intelligence from code, dependencies, infrastructure, and cloud, Black-box validation through AI-driven web and API penetration testing, SwarmHack autonomous exploit validation engine..
Both serve the Interactive Application Security Testing market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Black Duck Seeker IAST differentiates with Active verification technology for automatic vulnerability validation, Sensitive data tracking and flow analysis, API discovery and security scanning for REST, SOAP, and GraphQL. Prancer Unified White-Box + Black-Box differentiates with White-box intelligence from code, dependencies, infrastructure, and cloud, Black-box validation through AI-driven web and API penetration testing, SwarmHack autonomous exploit validation engine.
Black Duck Seeker IAST is developed by Black Duck Software, Inc.. Prancer Unified White-Box + Black-Box is developed by Prancer Enterprise. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Black Duck Seeker IAST and Prancer Unified White-Box + Black-Box serve similar Interactive Application Security Testing use cases: both are Interactive Application Security Testing tools, both cover DEVSECOPS. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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