Contrast Application Security Testing (AST): Runtime app security testing that monitors code execution to find vulnerabilities. built by Contrast Security. Core capabilities include Runtime code instrumentation and monitoring, Data flow mapping and analysis, SQL injection and XSS detection..

Prancer Unified White-Box + Black-Box: Unified white-box and black-box testing platform for exploitable risks. built by Prancer Enterprise. Core capabilities include White-box intelligence from code, dependencies, infrastructure, and cloud, Black-box validation through AI-driven web and API penetration testing, SwarmHack autonomous exploit validation engine..

Both serve the Interactive Application Security Testing market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.