Coder: Self-hosted dev environment platform with AI agent governance via Terraform. built by Coder. Core capabilities include Self-hosted development environment provisioning via Terraform IaC, Support for cloud and air-gapped on-premises deployments, Parallel AI coding agent execution in governed workspaces..

Prancer Unified White-Box + Black-Box: Unified white-box and black-box testing platform for exploitable risks. built by Prancer Enterprise. Core capabilities include White-box intelligence from code, dependencies, infrastructure, and cloud, Black-box validation through AI-driven web and API penetration testing, SwarmHack autonomous exploit validation engine..

Both serve the Interactive Application Security Testing market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.