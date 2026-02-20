Bitdefender GravityZone is a commercial endpoint detection and response tool by IS4 security s.r.o.. Bitdefender GravityZone EDR is a commercial endpoint detection and response tool by Bitdefender. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best endpoint detection and response fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
Mid-market and enterprise security teams managing hybrid infrastructure across Windows, Linux, and cloud need Bitdefender GravityZone for its automated threat remediation that actually closes response gaps; the platform's strength in DE.CM and RS.MI means you get continuous monitoring paired with built-in incident mitigation rather than alerts that require manual triage. The integrated risk analytics and one-click response separate this from competitors that stop at detection. Organizations prioritizing prevention over forensic depth or those locked into pure cloud-native deployments will find better alternatives.
Mid-market and enterprise security teams with understaffed SOCs will gain the most from Bitdefender GravityZone EDR because its automated cross-endpoint correlation actually reduces alert fatigue by consolidating incidents across your environment instead of drowning analysts in noise. The platform covers the full NIST DE.CM and DE.AE cycle with cloud sandboxing, HyperDetect tunable AI, and live threat hunting, meaning your team spends time investigating real threats rather than triaging. Skip this if you need strong incident recovery orchestration; GravityZone prioritizes detection and prevention over automated response and remediation workflows.
Enterprise endpoint security platform with EDR, XDR, and risk analytics.
EDR platform with automated cross-endpoint correlation and prevention-first approach
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Common questions about comparing Bitdefender GravityZone vs Bitdefender GravityZone EDR for your endpoint detection and response needs.
Bitdefender GravityZone: Enterprise endpoint security platform with EDR, XDR, and risk analytics. built by IS4 security s.r.o.. headquartered in Czechia. Core capabilities include eXtended Endpoint Detection and Response (XEDR) across hybrid infrastructures, Integrated human and endpoint risk analytics with automated hardening, Network Attack Defense against brute force, lateral movement, and password stealers..
Bitdefender GravityZone EDR: EDR platform with automated cross-endpoint correlation and prevention-first approach. built by Bitdefender. headquartered in Romania. Core capabilities include Automated cross-endpoint correlation consolidating incidents across multiple endpoints, Real-time attack visualization with graphical attack chain representation, HyperDetect Tunable AI for advanced threat detection..
Both serve the Endpoint Detection and Response market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
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