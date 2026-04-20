1stProtect.ai is a commercial endpoint detection and response tool by 1stProtect.ai. Bitdefender GravityZone is a commercial endpoint detection and response tool by IS4 security s.r.o.. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best endpoint detection and response fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
Mid-market and enterprise security teams managing hybrid infrastructure across Windows, Linux, and cloud need Bitdefender GravityZone for its automated threat remediation that actually closes response gaps; the platform's strength in DE.CM and RS.MI means you get continuous monitoring paired with built-in incident mitigation rather than alerts that require manual triage. The integrated risk analytics and one-click response separate this from competitors that stop at detection. Organizations prioritizing prevention over forensic depth or those locked into pure cloud-native deployments will find better alternatives.
Runtime enforcement platform with 22 modules on one SIGMA engine, offline-capable.
Enterprise endpoint security platform with EDR, XDR, and risk analytics.
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Common questions about comparing 1stProtect.ai vs Bitdefender GravityZone for your endpoint detection and response needs.
1stProtect.ai: Runtime enforcement platform with 22 modules on one SIGMA engine, offline-capable. built by 1stProtect.ai. Core capabilities include Single user-space SIGMA engine replacing multiple legacy security engines (EPP, EDR, DLP, IAM, ITDR, SASE), 22 protection modules covering credential theft, ransomware, data exfiltration, process injection, browser attacks, and agent self-defense, Offline-first policy enforcement with local policy engine cached in kernel memory — no cloud dependency required..
Bitdefender GravityZone: Enterprise endpoint security platform with EDR, XDR, and risk analytics. built by IS4 security s.r.o.. headquartered in Czechia. Core capabilities include eXtended Endpoint Detection and Response (XEDR) across hybrid infrastructures, Integrated human and endpoint risk analytics with automated hardening, Network Attack Defense against brute force, lateral movement, and password stealers..
Both serve the Endpoint Detection and Response market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
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