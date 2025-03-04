AhnLab EDR: EDR solution with behavioral analytics and MITRE ATT&CK mapping. built by AhnLab. headquartered in South Korea. Core capabilities include Behavioral analytics with MITRE ATT&CK mapping, Graphical visualization of attack chains and threat paths, User-defined static and dynamic behavior rule sets..

Bitdefender GravityZone EDR: EDR platform with automated cross-endpoint correlation and prevention-first approach. built by Bitdefender. headquartered in Romania. Core capabilities include Automated cross-endpoint correlation consolidating incidents across multiple endpoints, Real-time attack visualization with graphical attack chain representation, HyperDetect Tunable AI for advanced threat detection..

Both serve the Endpoint Detection and Response market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.