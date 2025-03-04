AhnLab EDR is a commercial endpoint detection and response tool by AhnLab. Bitdefender GravityZone is a commercial endpoint detection and response tool by IS4 security s.r.o.. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best endpoint detection and response fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
Mid-market and enterprise teams in Asia-Pacific regions will find AhnLab EDR's strength in behavioral attack chain visualization and MITRE ATT&CK mapping, which cuts investigation time when your SOC is lean on analysts. The platform covers the full NIST Detect and Respond workflow, with strong capabilities in continuous monitoring and incident analysis paired with automated containment through process termination and endpoint isolation. Skip this if your environment is heavily cloud-native or you need deep integration with non-AhnLab tooling; the ecosystem is tightly built around AhnLab's own EPP and TIP products, which limits flexibility for heterogeneous stacks.
Mid-market and enterprise security teams managing hybrid infrastructure across Windows, Linux, and cloud need Bitdefender GravityZone for its automated threat remediation that actually closes response gaps; the platform's strength in DE.CM and RS.MI means you get continuous monitoring paired with built-in incident mitigation rather than alerts that require manual triage. The integrated risk analytics and one-click response separate this from competitors that stop at detection. Organizations prioritizing prevention over forensic depth or those locked into pure cloud-native deployments will find better alternatives.
EDR solution with behavioral analytics and MITRE ATT&CK mapping
Enterprise endpoint security platform with EDR, XDR, and risk analytics.
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Common questions about comparing AhnLab EDR vs Bitdefender GravityZone for your endpoint detection and response needs.
AhnLab EDR: EDR solution with behavioral analytics and MITRE ATT&CK mapping. built by AhnLab. headquartered in South Korea. Core capabilities include Behavioral analytics with MITRE ATT&CK mapping, Graphical visualization of attack chains and threat paths, User-defined static and dynamic behavior rule sets..
Bitdefender GravityZone: Enterprise endpoint security platform with EDR, XDR, and risk analytics. built by IS4 security s.r.o.. headquartered in Czechia. Core capabilities include eXtended Endpoint Detection and Response (XEDR) across hybrid infrastructures, Integrated human and endpoint risk analytics with automated hardening, Network Attack Defense against brute force, lateral movement, and password stealers..
Both serve the Endpoint Detection and Response market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
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