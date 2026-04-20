1stProtect.ai is a commercial endpoint detection and response tool by 1stProtect.ai. Bitdefender GravityZone EDR is a commercial endpoint detection and response tool by Bitdefender. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best endpoint detection and response fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
Mid-market and enterprise security teams with understaffed SOCs will gain the most from Bitdefender GravityZone EDR because its automated cross-endpoint correlation actually reduces alert fatigue by consolidating incidents across your environment instead of drowning analysts in noise. The platform covers the full NIST DE.CM and DE.AE cycle with cloud sandboxing, HyperDetect tunable AI, and live threat hunting, meaning your team spends time investigating real threats rather than triaging. Skip this if you need strong incident recovery orchestration; GravityZone prioritizes detection and prevention over automated response and remediation workflows.
Runtime enforcement platform with 22 modules on one SIGMA engine, offline-capable.
EDR platform with automated cross-endpoint correlation and prevention-first approach
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Common questions about comparing 1stProtect.ai vs Bitdefender GravityZone EDR for your endpoint detection and response needs.
1stProtect.ai: Runtime enforcement platform with 22 modules on one SIGMA engine, offline-capable. built by 1stProtect.ai. Core capabilities include Single user-space SIGMA engine replacing multiple legacy security engines (EPP, EDR, DLP, IAM, ITDR, SASE), 22 protection modules covering credential theft, ransomware, data exfiltration, process injection, browser attacks, and agent self-defense, Offline-first policy enforcement with local policy engine cached in kernel memory — no cloud dependency required..
Bitdefender GravityZone EDR: EDR platform with automated cross-endpoint correlation and prevention-first approach. built by Bitdefender. headquartered in Romania. Core capabilities include Automated cross-endpoint correlation consolidating incidents across multiple endpoints, Real-time attack visualization with graphical attack chain representation, HyperDetect Tunable AI for advanced threat detection..
Both serve the Endpoint Detection and Response market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
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