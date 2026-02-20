AI EdgeLabs Host Platform Security: eBPF-based, AI-driven EDR for edge, containers, and critical infra. built by AI EdgeLabs. headquartered in United States. Core capabilities include eBPF-based kernel-level enforcement to intercept and block malicious activity, On-device AI inference for autonomous, inline protection in milliseconds, Low system footprint agent (<5% CPU, <250 MB RAM) implemented in Rust..

Bitdefender GravityZone: Enterprise endpoint security platform with EDR, XDR, and risk analytics. built by IS4 security s.r.o.. headquartered in Czechia. Core capabilities include eXtended Endpoint Detection and Response (XEDR) across hybrid infrastructures, Integrated human and endpoint risk analytics with automated hardening, Network Attack Defense against brute force, lateral movement, and password stealers..

Both serve the Endpoint Detection and Response market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.