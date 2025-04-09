AuditBoard AI: AI-enabled GRC platform for audit, risk, and compliance management. built by AuditBoard. headquartered in United States. Core capabilities include AI-powered automation for report and description generation, Unified platform connecting risks, controls, frameworks, and issues, No-code drag-and-drop analytics tool..

Aurex™: Unified GRC platform with AI-powered analytics for risk, audit, and compliance. built by Aurex. headquartered in United States. Core capabilities include Audit management with workflow automation, Risk management with continuous monitoring, Compliance management and regulatory monitoring..

Both serve the Governance Risk and Compliance Platforms market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.