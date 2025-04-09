6clicks GRC is a commercial governance risk and compliance platforms tool by 6clicks. Aurex™ is a commercial governance risk and compliance platforms tool by Aurex. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best governance risk and compliance platforms fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, company size fit, deployment model, here is our conclusion:
Mid-market and enterprise security teams drowning in spreadsheet-based compliance tracking will see immediate relief with 6clicks GRC, mainly because its unlimited-user pricing removes the per-seat math that makes traditional GRC tools prohibitively expensive at scale. The platform's Hailey AI automation handles control mapping across multiple frameworks simultaneously, and its Hub & Spoke federated architecture actually works for decentralized organizations rather than forcing everything into a single tenant. Skip this if your audit function demands deep forensic trails or if you need real-time threat intelligence integration; 6clicks excels at governance and vendor risk but treats detection as someone else's problem.
Mid-market and lower-end enterprise teams drowning in manual audit work will see immediate payoff from Aurex™'s workflow automation and AI-powered analytics; it cuts the busywork that keeps auditors from actual risk assessment. The platform covers NIST GV and ID functions strongly, meaning you get governance structure and risk identification locked in, though incident response and recovery capabilities lag behind what larger vendors ship. Skip this if you need best-of-breed incident management or are standardizing on a single vendor across security and GRC; Aurex™ is built for teams that just want their audit and compliance house in order without the bloat.
AI-powered GRC platform for risk, compliance, audit, and vendor management
Unified GRC platform with AI-powered analytics for risk, audit, and compliance
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Common questions about comparing 6clicks GRC vs Aurex™ for your governance risk and compliance platforms needs.
6clicks GRC: AI-powered GRC platform for risk, compliance, audit, and vendor management. built by 6clicks. headquartered in Australia. Core capabilities include IT and enterprise risk management with risk registers and automation, Security compliance with multi-framework alignment and control monitoring, Audit and assessment functionality with templates and bulk actions..
Aurex™: Unified GRC platform with AI-powered analytics for risk, audit, and compliance. built by Aurex. headquartered in United States. Core capabilities include Audit management with workflow automation, Risk management with continuous monitoring, Compliance management and regulatory monitoring..
Both serve the Governance Risk and Compliance Platforms market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
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