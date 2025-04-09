6clicks GRC: AI-powered GRC platform for risk, compliance, audit, and vendor management. built by 6clicks. headquartered in Australia. Core capabilities include IT and enterprise risk management with risk registers and automation, Security compliance with multi-framework alignment and control monitoring, Audit and assessment functionality with templates and bulk actions..

AuditBoard AI: AI-enabled GRC platform for audit, risk, and compliance management. built by AuditBoard. headquartered in United States. Core capabilities include AI-powered automation for report and description generation, Unified platform connecting risks, controls, frameworks, and issues, No-code drag-and-drop analytics tool..

Both serve the Governance Risk and Compliance Platforms market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.