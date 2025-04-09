Acuity Risk Management STREAM® is a commercial governance risk and compliance platforms tool by Acuity Risk Management. AuditBoard AI is a commercial governance risk and compliance platforms tool by AuditBoard. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best governance risk and compliance platforms fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
Mid-market and enterprise security teams drowning in compliance checkbox work should seriously consider Acuity Risk Management STREAM® because it actually automates evidence collection across 50+ frameworks instead of just templating them. The platform covers 8 of 8 NIST CSF 2.0 Govern function areas, including the often-neglected supply chain risk management piece, and its continuous controls monitoring with security tool integrations means you stop running manual audit prep sprints every quarter. Skip this if your organization has zero appetite for configuration work; the no-code flexibility that makes STREAM adaptable to your specific regulatory mix requires someone to actually do that adaptation.
Mid-market and enterprise audit, risk, and compliance teams drowning in spreadsheets should pick AuditBoard AI for its domain-trained automation that actually cuts report generation time instead of just claiming to. The platform covers eight NIST CSF 2.0 Govern function areas including Risk Management Strategy and Roles/Responsibilities, which means it forces the governance rigor most organizations skip. Skip this if your team needs deep incident response orchestration or threat-hunting integration; AuditBoard is GRC-first, not security operations-first.
Cyber GRC SaaS platform for risk mgmt, compliance automation & control monitoring
AI-enabled GRC platform for audit, risk, and compliance management
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Common questions about comparing Acuity Risk Management STREAM® vs AuditBoard AI for your governance risk and compliance platforms needs.
Acuity Risk Management STREAM®: Cyber GRC SaaS platform for risk mgmt, compliance automation & control monitoring. built by Acuity Risk Management. headquartered in United Kingdom. Core capabilities include Cyber risk governance, risk management, and compliance in unified platform, Compliance automation for ISO 27001, ISO 42001, DORA, NIS2 and 50+ frameworks, Continuous controls monitoring with security tool integrations..
AuditBoard AI: AI-enabled GRC platform for audit, risk, and compliance management. built by AuditBoard. headquartered in United States. Core capabilities include AI-powered automation for report and description generation, Unified platform connecting risks, controls, frameworks, and issues, No-code drag-and-drop analytics tool..
Both serve the Governance Risk and Compliance Platforms market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
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