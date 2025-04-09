Acuity Risk Management STREAM® is a commercial governance risk and compliance platforms tool by Acuity Risk Management. Aurex™ is a commercial governance risk and compliance platforms tool by Aurex. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best governance risk and compliance platforms fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
Mid-market and enterprise security teams drowning in compliance checkbox work should seriously consider Acuity Risk Management STREAM® because it actually automates evidence collection across 50+ frameworks instead of just templating them. The platform covers 8 of 8 NIST CSF 2.0 Govern function areas, including the often-neglected supply chain risk management piece, and its continuous controls monitoring with security tool integrations means you stop running manual audit prep sprints every quarter. Skip this if your organization has zero appetite for configuration work; the no-code flexibility that makes STREAM adaptable to your specific regulatory mix requires someone to actually do that adaptation.
Mid-market and lower-end enterprise teams drowning in manual audit work will see immediate payoff from Aurex™'s workflow automation and AI-powered analytics; it cuts the busywork that keeps auditors from actual risk assessment. The platform covers NIST GV and ID functions strongly, meaning you get governance structure and risk identification locked in, though incident response and recovery capabilities lag behind what larger vendors ship. Skip this if you need best-of-breed incident management or are standardizing on a single vendor across security and GRC; Aurex™ is built for teams that just want their audit and compliance house in order without the bloat.
Cyber GRC SaaS platform for risk mgmt, compliance automation & control monitoring
Unified GRC platform with AI-powered analytics for risk, audit, and compliance
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Common questions about comparing Acuity Risk Management STREAM® vs Aurex™ for your governance risk and compliance platforms needs.
Acuity Risk Management STREAM®: Cyber GRC SaaS platform for risk mgmt, compliance automation & control monitoring. built by Acuity Risk Management. headquartered in United Kingdom. Core capabilities include Cyber risk governance, risk management, and compliance in unified platform, Compliance automation for ISO 27001, ISO 42001, DORA, NIS2 and 50+ frameworks, Continuous controls monitoring with security tool integrations..
Aurex™: Unified GRC platform with AI-powered analytics for risk, audit, and compliance. built by Aurex. headquartered in United States. Core capabilities include Audit management with workflow automation, Risk management with continuous monitoring, Compliance management and regulatory monitoring..
Both serve the Governance Risk and Compliance Platforms market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
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