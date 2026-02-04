Ascent Continuous Threat Exposure Management: Managed CTEM service assessing security weaknesses & minimizing exposures. built by Ascent Solutions. headquartered in United States. Core capabilities include Cyber Threat Intelligence as a Service (CTIaaS), MITRE ATT&CK heatmap mapping, Industry attack trend tracking..

Balbix Vulnerability Management: AI-powered vuln & exposure mgmt platform with risk prioritization & automation. built by Balbix. headquartered in United States. Core capabilities include Continuous real-time asset and attack surface visibility, AI-powered vulnerability risk prioritization, Detection of misconfigurations, failed controls, and EOL systems..

Both serve the Exposure Management market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.