Aisy Vulnerability Management: AI-native vuln prioritization platform using attacker-driven approach. built by Aisy. headquartered in United Kingdom. Core capabilities include Attack chain-based vulnerability analysis, External asset mapping and reconnaissance, Threat model-driven prioritization..

Balbix Vulnerability Management: AI-powered vuln & exposure mgmt platform with risk prioritization & automation. built by Balbix. headquartered in United States. Core capabilities include Continuous real-time asset and attack surface visibility, AI-powered vulnerability risk prioritization, Detection of misconfigurations, failed controls, and EOL systems..

Both serve the Exposure Management market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.