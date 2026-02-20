A3Sec CTEM is a commercial exposure management tool by A3Sec. Ascent Continuous Threat Exposure Management is a commercial exposure management tool by Ascent Solutions. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best exposure management fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, company size fit, deployment model, here is our conclusion:
Mid-market and enterprise security teams drowning in unknown assets and exposure backlogs will see immediate value in A3Sec CTEM's continuous discovery paired with automated attack simulation; it forces prioritization by actual exploitability rather than CVE noise. The vendor's coverage across NIST ID.AM, ID.RA, and DE.CM reflects genuine strength in asset mapping and risk contextualization where most exposure tools leak. Skip this if your organization prioritizes incident response over exposure prevention or lacks the resources to act on continuous remediation workflows; A3Sec assumes you can operationalize findings at scale.
Ascent Continuous Threat Exposure Management
Security teams at mid-market and enterprise companies that need visibility into which exposures actually matter should prioritize Ascent Continuous Threat Exposure Management, which combines dark web monitoring and threat intelligence to surface risks in context rather than as an endless list. The dark web data feeds and MITRE ATT&CK heatmap mapping give you attack-relevant prioritization that most vulnerability scanners skip. This tool prioritizes the front half of your program, risk assessment and continuous monitoring per NIST CSF 2.0, so it's not the right fit if you need tight integration with your ticketing workflow or remediation orchestration; it's a strategic input layer, not an operational platform.
Managed CTEM service for continuous attack surface & threat exposure mgmt.
Managed CTEM service assessing security weaknesses & minimizing exposures
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Common questions about comparing A3Sec CTEM vs Ascent Continuous Threat Exposure Management for your exposure management needs.
A3Sec CTEM: Managed CTEM service for continuous attack surface & threat exposure mgmt. built by A3Sec. headquartered in Spain. Core capabilities include Continuous asset discovery and mapping, including unknown assets, with a dynamic inventory, Real-time visibility into all assets and their exposure levels, Automated attack simulations to validate vulnerability exploitability..
Ascent Continuous Threat Exposure Management: Managed CTEM service assessing security weaknesses & minimizing exposures. built by Ascent Solutions. headquartered in United States. Core capabilities include Cyber Threat Intelligence as a Service (CTIaaS), MITRE ATT&CK heatmap mapping, Industry attack trend tracking..
Both serve the Exposure Management market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
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