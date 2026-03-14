Airrived Vulnerability and Exposure Management: AI-driven vuln prioritization platform using context-aware reasoning agents. built by Airrived. headquartered in United States. Core capabilities include AI agent-based vulnerability prioritization beyond CVSS scores, Exposure management via firewall rule and network configuration analysis, Organizational policy and risk-acceptance report ingestion for prioritization alignment..

Balbix Vulnerability Management: AI-powered vuln & exposure mgmt platform with risk prioritization & automation. built by Balbix. headquartered in United States. Core capabilities include Continuous real-time asset and attack surface visibility, AI-powered vulnerability risk prioritization, Detection of misconfigurations, failed controls, and EOL systems..

Both serve the Exposure Management market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.