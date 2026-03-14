Airrived Vulnerability and Exposure Management: AI-driven vuln prioritization platform using context-aware reasoning agents. built by Airrived. headquartered in United States. Core capabilities include AI agent-based vulnerability prioritization beyond CVSS scores, Exposure management via firewall rule and network configuration analysis, Organizational policy and risk-acceptance report ingestion for prioritization alignment..

Ascent Continuous Threat Exposure Management: Managed CTEM service assessing security weaknesses & minimizing exposures. built by Ascent Solutions. headquartered in United States. Core capabilities include Cyber Threat Intelligence as a Service (CTIaaS), MITRE ATT&CK heatmap mapping, Industry attack trend tracking..

Both serve the Exposure Management market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.