Array ASI SSL Intercept: SSL/TLS decryption appliance for inspecting encrypted network traffic. built by Array Networks. headquartered in United States. Core capabilities include SSL/TLS traffic decryption and re-encryption, Layer-2 and Layer-3 deployment modes, Inline and out-of-band inspection..

CrowdSec Security Stack: Open source crowd-powered IDS/IPS and WAF for infra & app security. built by CrowdSec. headquartered in France. Core capabilities include Behavioral analysis of logs and requests to detect malicious IPs, Intrusion prevention via Remediation Component for active IP blocking, Web Application Firewall (WAF) via AppSec Component..

Both serve the Intrusion Detection and Prevention Systems market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.