Akheros is a commercial intrusion detection and prevention systems tool by Akheros. Array ASI SSL Intercept is a commercial intrusion detection and prevention systems tool by Array Networks. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best intrusion detection and prevention systems fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
Mid-market and enterprise security teams operating high-variance network environments will get the most from Akheros because its relative incongruity scoring actually reduces false positives instead of just claiming to. The tool benchmarks behavioral anomalies across your population of endpoints rather than against fixed baselines, which matters in environments where normal traffic patterns shift constantly or machines communicate heavily with each other. Skip this if your network is static and signature-based detection already works for you, or if you need out-of-the-box threat hunting and incident response workflows; Akheros is a detection sensor, not an investigation platform.
Enterprise and mid-market security teams with hybrid cloud deployments need Array ASI SSL Intercept to inspect encrypted traffic without becoming a bottleneck; its hardware-accelerated processing hits 120 Gbps while supporting physical, virtual, and cloud appliances in the same policy framework. The tool handles both inbound and outbound decryption with Layer-2 and Layer-3 flexibility, letting you avoid the "decrypt everywhere or nowhere" trap that locks teams into single-vendor stacks. Skip this if you're looking for integrated threat response; ASI decrypts and classifies traffic for downstream tools, so you still need your own IDS, firewall, and analytics layer to actually stop threats.
Anomaly-based IDS using relative incongruity scoring to reduce false positives.
SSL/TLS decryption appliance for inspecting encrypted network traffic
Access NIST CSF 2.0 data from thousands of security products via MCP to assess your stack coverage.Access via MCP
No reviews yet
No reviews yet
Explore more tools in this category or create a security stack with your selections.
Common questions about comparing Akheros vs Array ASI SSL Intercept for your intrusion detection and prevention systems needs.
Akheros: Anomaly-based IDS using relative incongruity scoring to reduce false positives. built by Akheros. headquartered in France. Core capabilities include Relative incongruity measurement across network nodes to identify the most anomalous behavior, Detection of threats without reliance on prior signature or normative knowledge, Velocity and intensity tracking of behavioral changes per node..
Array ASI SSL Intercept: SSL/TLS decryption appliance for inspecting encrypted network traffic. built by Array Networks. headquartered in United States. Core capabilities include SSL/TLS traffic decryption and re-encryption, Layer-2 and Layer-3 deployment modes, Inline and out-of-band inspection..
Both serve the Intrusion Detection and Prevention Systems market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Get strategic cybersecurity insights in your inbox