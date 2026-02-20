Akheros: Anomaly-based IDS using relative incongruity scoring to reduce false positives. built by Akheros. headquartered in France. Core capabilities include Relative incongruity measurement across network nodes to identify the most anomalous behavior, Detection of threats without reliance on prior signature or normative knowledge, Velocity and intensity tracking of behavioral changes per node..

Array ASI SSL Intercept: SSL/TLS decryption appliance for inspecting encrypted network traffic. built by Array Networks. headquartered in United States. Core capabilities include SSL/TLS traffic decryption and re-encryption, Layer-2 and Layer-3 deployment modes, Inline and out-of-band inspection..

Both serve the Intrusion Detection and Prevention Systems market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.