Akheros: Anomaly-based IDS using relative incongruity scoring to reduce false positives. built by Akheros. headquartered in France. Core capabilities include Relative incongruity measurement across network nodes to identify the most anomalous behavior, Detection of threats without reliance on prior signature or normative knowledge, Velocity and intensity tracking of behavioral changes per node..

CrowdSec Security Stack: Open source crowd-powered IDS/IPS and WAF for infra & app security. built by CrowdSec. headquartered in France. Core capabilities include Behavioral analysis of logs and requests to detect malicious IPs, Intrusion prevention via Remediation Component for active IP blocking, Web Application Firewall (WAF) via AppSec Component..

Both serve the Intrusion Detection and Prevention Systems market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.